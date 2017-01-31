Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Tuesday in New York
Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, Jeff Rimer of FOX Sports Ohio reports.
Korpisalo hasn't been great in limited action this season, posting a subpar 3.43 GAA and .893 save percentage over four appearances. The 22-year-old backstop will look to pick up his third win of the season in an unfavorable road matchup with a high-powered Rangers offense that's averaging 3.37 goals per game this season, second in the NHL.
