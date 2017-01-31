Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, Jeff Rimer of FOX Sports Ohio reports.

Korpisalo hasn't been great in limited action this season, posting a subpar 3.43 GAA and .893 save percentage over four appearances. The 22-year-old backstop will look to pick up his third win of the season in an unfavorable road matchup with a high-powered Rangers offense that's averaging 3.37 goals per game this season, second in the NHL.

