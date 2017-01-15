Korpisalo saved 28 of 32 shots during Saturday's loss to Florida.

This wasn't an ideal spot for Korpisalo, as he was making his second road start in consecutive nights, which is never an ideal fantasy situation. The 22-year-old netminder was struggling in the AHL with an underwhelming .900 save percentage and 2.99 GAA through 12 games. Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will probably be back to face Carolina on Tuesday, so Korpisalo currently has limited fantasy value.