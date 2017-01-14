Korpisalo will make his first start of the season when the Blue Jackets take on the Lightning on Friday night.

It was initially thought that Sergei Bobrovsky would make his return to the net, but he will instead serve as the backup on Friday. Korpisalo makes his season debut for the big club after posting a 2.60 GAA and a .920 save percentage last season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola