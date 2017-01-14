Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Named starter late
Korpisalo will make his first start of the season when the Blue Jackets take on the Lightning on Friday night.
It was initially thought that Sergei Bobrovsky would make his return to the net, but he will instead serve as the backup on Friday. Korpisalo makes his season debut for the big club after posting a 2.60 GAA and a .920 save percentage last season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Called up from AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent down to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: May return in 7-10 days•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Skates Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Out four weeks with groin injury•