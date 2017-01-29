Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Promoted to big club
Korpiisalo was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
The Blue Jackets have essentially swapped out backup netminders, bringing back Korpisalo after giving him some extra playing time during the All-Star break and sending Anton Forsberg to the team's AHL affiliate. Neither of the two will see extensive action at the NHL level behind Sergei Bobrovsky, but Korpisalo should serve as the main replacement option if Bobrovsky suffers an injury. For now, his return to the NHL carries very little value in the majority of fantasy leagues.
