Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Rejoins big club
Korpisalo was recalled from the team's AHL Cleveland affiliate Monday.
Korpisalo hadn't seen action since Jan. 29 when the club assigned him to AHL Cleveland on Friday. He started a pair of games for Cleveland over the weekend and performed well, allowing just three goals combined in the two contests. He will return to the Blue Jackets after a couple of tuneup games, but likely won't see much time in the cage with Sergei Bobrovsky ahead of him.
