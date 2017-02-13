Korpisalo was recalled from the team's AHL Cleveland affiliate Monday.

Korpisalo hadn't seen action since Jan. 29 when the club assigned him to AHL Cleveland on Friday. He started a pair of games for Cleveland over the weekend and performed well, allowing just three goals combined in the two contests. He will return to the Blue Jackets after a couple of tuneup games, but likely won't see much time in the cage with Sergei Bobrovsky ahead of him.

