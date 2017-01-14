Korpisalo made 31 saves in Friday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

This was a splendid season debut for the 22-year-old, who got the opportunity with Sergei Bobrovky (illness) still not feeling well enough to start. Korpisalo went 16-11-4 with a 2.60 GAA and .920 save percentage as a rookie last season, and has future NHL starter written all over him. That future may not be in Columbus given how well the 28-year-old Bobrovsky has played, though.