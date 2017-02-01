Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Wins ugly against Rangers
Korpisalo gave up four goals on 37 shots in a 6-4 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
He can thank his offense for this win, but it won't improve his painful GAA and save percentage at all; they remain rather poor, and considering what a workhorse Sergei Bobrovsky has been, it's not likely that Korpisalo is on his way to winning a bigger role. The 22-year-old Finn is nothing more than a handcuff and/or a deep-league keeper for fantasy purposes.
