Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Inks deal with new club
Schroeder agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Tuesday.
Acquired during the 2017 NHL Draft, Schroeder's new deal will be a two-way contract for the first season before it converts to a one-way contract for the 2018-19 campaign. The 26-year-old played in 37 contests for the Wild this past year, tallying six goals and seven helpers while averaging just 9:47 of ice time. Fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect an immediate jump in ice time, but don't be surprised to see him competing for more minutes alongside Tyler Motte and Lukas Sedlak.
