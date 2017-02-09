Anderson (concussion) will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Anderson sustained a concussion in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, so it's a bit surprising to see that he's already ready to return to action just two days later. The 22-year-old winger has been somewhat productive in a bottom-six role with the Blue Jackets this season, notching 19 points (10 goals, nine assists), 56 PIM and 79 shots on goal in 51 games, making him a decent bench option in deeper fantasy leagues.