Anderson recorded a fighting major and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

His scrap with Chris Stewart early in the second period lit a fire under the Blue Jackets' bench, as they scored two goals in the next 76 seconds to take control of the game. Anderson hasn't been supplying much offense lately from Columbus' third line, scoring just one goal and four points in the last 10 games, but he's been making his mark with 18 PIM and 21 hits over that stretch.