Anderson was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Red Wings after a hard hit, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Anderson was crushed by a hit, which the Jackets felt was a bit questionable, from Brendan Smith. It's uncertain what the source and severity of Anderson's injury is, but speculation is that he suffered an upper-body injury or perhaps concussion. He was unable to return after going to the room midway through the game.