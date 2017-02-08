Anderson was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Red Wings after a hard hit, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Anderson was crushed by a hit, which the Jackets felt was a bit questionable, from Brendan Smith. It's uncertain what the source and severity of Anderson's injury is, but speculation is that he suffered an upper-body injury or perhaps concussion. He was unable to return after going to the room midway through the game.

