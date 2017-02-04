Anderson will miss Saturday's game against the Devils with the flu.

With Anderson out, Markus Hannikainen will take his place in the lineup. Anderson has only averaged 12:08 per game, so he hasn't been a huge part of Columbus' offense, but he does have 10 goals and nine assists so his absence is not necessarily an afterthought. Columbus doesn't play again until Tuesday, so he should be fine by then.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola