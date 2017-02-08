Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Returning to action Tuesday
Anderson (illness) will return to the lineup for Tuesday night's game in Detroit.
Looks like Anderson was dealing with just a minor bug and he is apparently healthy enough to suit up Tuesday after missing just one contest. He is projected to skate with Matt Calvert and William Karlsson on the Blue Jackets' third line, and he's unlikely to put up excellent numbers while averaging 12:08 of ice time.
