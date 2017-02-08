Anderson, who left Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, did not return after he failed to pass the concussion protocol, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Given the nature of concussions, it would seem unlikely that Anderson would be ready to go in time for Thursday's visit from the Canucks, yet he has not ruled out at this time. If the winger is unable to suit up, the Blue Jackets will need to call-up a player from AHL Cleveland, with frequent flyer Markus Hannikainen the most likely candidate.