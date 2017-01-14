Anderson scored his 10th goal of the season, adding seven PIM and four shots on goal, in Friday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

With the Blue Jackets getting badly outplayed and down 1-0 late in the first period, the 22-year-old took matters into his own hands, rag-dolling Alex Killorn in a fight that seemed to wake up his teammates. Anderson then buried the rebound on a David Savard shot in the second period to cue the comeback. His spot on the third line limits Anderson's ice time and fantasy ceiling, but he's now scored in consecutive games, and in formats which count more than just points, his 50 PIM and plus-10 rating through 41 games are welcome production.