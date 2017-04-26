Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Strong showing in WHL playoffs
Kolesar scored twice to lead WHL Seattle to a 2-1 win over Kelowna in Game 3 of the WHL Semifinals on Tuesday.
Kolesar's game-winner came with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation time. The budding power forward was banged up on multiple occasions this season, but he was productive (26 goals, 60 points in 54 games) when healthy. Kolesar has steadily improved over each of his four seasons in Seattle and he should open next season in the AHL.
