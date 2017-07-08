Stenlund will remain with HV71 Jonkoping in the SHL for one more season before coming over to North America, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The 20-year-old looked good in last week's prospect tournament for the Jackets, but he'll return home for one more year before attempting to crack the NHL roster. Stenlund, a second-round pick in 2015, has strong passing and puck possession skills plus the size, length and hockey IQ to be an effective checking-line center down the road, but he could eventually find himself in a top-six role if his skating catches up with the rest of his game.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...