Stenlund will remain with HV71 Jonkoping in the SHL for one more season before coming over to North America, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The 20-year-old looked good in last week's prospect tournament for the Jackets, but he'll return home for one more year before attempting to crack the NHL roster. Stenlund, a second-round pick in 2015, has strong passing and puck possession skills plus the size, length and hockey IQ to be an effective checking-line center down the road, but he could eventually find himself in a top-six role if his skating catches up with the rest of his game.

