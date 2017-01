Sedlak scored a goal while adding two shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

He also dominated the faceoff circle, winning 11 of 14 draws on the night. Sedlak doesn't see a lot of ice time from the Blue Jackets' fourth line, and as a result his fantasy production (five goals and 11 points in 41 games) has been modest, but his skill in winning faceoffs givens him a secure spot on the team's depth chart.