Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Resumes skating, status for Game 2 unclear
Sedlak (upper body) skated on his own Thursday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The rookie pivot's status for Game 2 against the Penguins on Friday is still very much up in the air. After all, he's only taken to the ice once since sustaining the ailment March 31. When healthy, Sedlak figures to make an impact as a two-way role player.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Slated to sit Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Considered week-to-week•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Out with injury Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Signs contract extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Scores on penalty shot in return to action Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...