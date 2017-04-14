Sedlak (upper body) skated on his own Thursday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The rookie pivot's status for Game 2 against the Penguins on Friday is still very much up in the air. After all, he's only taken to the ice once since sustaining the ailment March 31. When healthy, Sedlak figures to make an impact as a two-way role player.

