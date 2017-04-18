Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Sedlak (upper body) will take the ice for Tuesday's Game 4 against Pittsburgh.
Despite the fact that he wasn't able to get much practice time ahead of Tuesday's tilt, head coach John Tortorella likely feels that Sedlak can bring some energy to a team that trails 3-0 in the series. Sedlak has the ability to be an effective bottom-six forward, but with 13 points in 62 games is not someone to rely on to produce offensively.
