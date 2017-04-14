Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Slated to sit Friday
Sedlak (upper body) is projected to be an injured scratch for Friday's Game 2 matchup with the Penguins, NHL.com reports.
Assuming Sedlak doesn't make a surprise return Friday, it will mark the seventh consecutive game he's sat as a result of this ailment. The 24-year-old is not likely to re-enter the lineup until he's able to get in a full practice or two with the whole team, so check back for updates on his status ahead of Game 3 on Sunday.
