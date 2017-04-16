Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Still not ready
Sedlak (upper body) skated for a third consecutive day Saturday but coach John Tortorella signaled that he's still not ready for a full practice session, the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Taking the ice for practice remains the biggest hurdle between Sedlak and a return to the lineup. Given the information, it's safe to rule the forward out for Sunday's Game 3 against the Penguins. The forward doesn't provide a ton of offense or see the ice much when healthy, but he does provide some decent depth in the bottom six that could provide a spark if the team is still alive when he's ready.
