Hannikainen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

The forward only played 10 games in the regular season, notching two points, so it's difficult to know exactly what type of production he'll put up in this stint. If you're looking for a larger sample size, he scored 19 goals with 37 points in 57 games in the AHL, so that might be a better indication.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...