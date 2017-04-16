Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Called up Sunday
Hannikainen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
The forward only played 10 games in the regular season, notching two points, so it's difficult to know exactly what type of production he'll put up in this stint. If you're looking for a larger sample size, he scored 19 goals with 37 points in 57 games in the AHL, so that might be a better indication.
