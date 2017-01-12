The Blue Jackets recalled Hannikainen from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Hannikainen has played in just five NHL games this year -- averaging 8:43 of ice time during those stints -- but will now get another chance to crack the lineup with the big club. Back in AHL, the 23-year-old has tallied 14 points (9 goals, 5 assists) throughout 24 contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola