Hannnikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

Hannikainen joined the Jackets on Saturday on an emergency basis and drew into the lineup with Josh Anderson (illness) unavailable for the game. His reassignment may suggest that Anderson will be good to go for Tuesday's contest against the Red Wings, but Hannikainen will likely remain on call in case he's needed again.

