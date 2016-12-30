Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Heads back to AHL affiliate
Hannikainen was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Hannikainen was a healthy scratch Thursday night, when the Blue Jackets rolled over the Jets for their 14th consecutive win. This guy plays sound line defense, but a limited role is the obvious red flag against using the Finnish rookie in fantasy leagues.
