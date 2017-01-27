Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

He's an inexperienced winger still picking up the speed an nuances of the NHL game. However, the Blue Jackets have made it obvious that he's a top call-up option at this point, so look for him to reascend to the parent club when injuries strike.

