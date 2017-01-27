Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Heads back to AHL
Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
He's an inexperienced winger still picking up the speed an nuances of the NHL game. However, the Blue Jackets have made it obvious that he's a top call-up option at this point, so look for him to reascend to the parent club when injuries strike.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Scores first NHL goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Recalled on Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Transferred to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Gets another chance with the big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent down to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Shuffles back to NHL•