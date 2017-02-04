The Blue Jackets recalled Hannikainen on an emergency basis Saturday.

Hannikainen's promotion indicates one of Columbus' top-12 forwards may not be available for Saturday's game against the Devils. The 23-year-old winger has potted a single goal in six games with the big club this season, and will likely slot into a bottom-six role if he cracks the lineup against New Jersey.

