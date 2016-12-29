Hannikainen was called up from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Hannikainen played in five games during his previous stint with the Blue Jackets, averaging a mere 8:43 of ice time per night and failing to record a point. The winger did register 10 hits and four blocked shots, but that's not enough to get most fantasy owners interested. He's been only modestly productive at the AHL level, netting 13 points in 23 games.