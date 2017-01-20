Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Recalled on Friday
Hannikainen was called up to the NHL on Friday.
The 23-year-old doesn't have a point in his five games in the NHL this year, and only averages 8:43 minutes per game. Fantasy players shouldn't expect him to be a high scorer unless he provides evidence to the contrary.
