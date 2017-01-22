Hannikainen opened the scoring Saturday with the first goal of his NHL career in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Matt Calvert was a healthy scratch Saturday, allowing Hannikainen to get on the ice with the Blue Jackets for the first time since December 1, and he responded with his first NHL goal. Barring a major roster shakeup via trade or injury, though, Hannikainen's opportunities will likely remain limited.

