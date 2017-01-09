Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Hannikainen's demotion could mean that veteran David Clarkson (back) is ready to make his 2016-17 debut. If not, the team will likely need to recall another player or bring back Hannikainen prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Hurricanes. The 23-year-old winger has been a healthy scratch for Columbus's previous seven outings and is unlikely to crack the game-day roster barring additional injuries.