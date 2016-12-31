Hannikainen was called back up to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Hannikainen is really spinning that odometer on the team bus, as this marks the fourth call-up for the Finn this season and the second in the past week. This is a deliberate attempt to get the developing winger as much game experience as possible. The young playmaker has fashioned nine goals and five assists with the AHL's Monsters in 2016-17, but is still looking for his first point through nine career games in the NHL.

