Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Shuffles back to NHL
Hannikainen was called back up to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Hannikainen is really spinning that odometer on the team bus, as this marks the fourth call-up for the Finn this season and the second in the past week. This is a deliberate attempt to get the developing winger as much game experience as possible. The young playmaker has fashioned nine goals and five assists with the AHL's Monsters in 2016-17, but is still looking for his first point through nine career games in the NHL.
