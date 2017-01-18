Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

The promising Finn has close ties to Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalianen, as Kekalianen was the big boss for Jokerit of the Finnish Elite League when Hannikainen played there. This leads us to believe that the 23-year-old will remain a popular call-up option when injuries beset the parent club. While he is still in pursuit of his first NHL point, Hannikainen has show up defensively with 10 hits and four blocked shots this season.