Nutivaara (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Hurricanes.

Nutivaara's absence will test the Blue Jackets' depth at defense, but with just seven points (two goals, five assists) in 42 games this season, the Finnish blueliner isn't much of a factor in season-long fantasy leagues. Scott Harrington will likely get an opportunity to skate on Columbus' bottom pairing while Nutivaara is sidelined.