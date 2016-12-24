Nuutivara recorded four blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and one shot on goal during Friday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

He was also a minus-1, but nobody's perfect. Nuutivara hasn't contributed much offense from the Blue Jackets' bottom blue line pair, scoring only one goal and five points while taking 32 shots in 32 games, but the 22-year-old rookie also hasn't been a liability as the team has surged to the top of the NHL standings. Dalton Prout is now healthy again, but given Nuutivara's play, his spot in the lineup should be secure.