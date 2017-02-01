Nutivaara (undisclosed) has begun off-ice workouts and is close to returning to practice, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

He's missed seven games so far, and while the Blue Jackets are being coy with his injury it's believed to be to his lower body. Nutivaara has two goals, seven points and a plus-4 rating through 42 games this season -- not bad for the 22-year-old rookie, and 2015 seventh round pick.