Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Resumes off-ice workouts
Nutivaara (undisclosed) has begun off-ice workouts and is close to returning to practice, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
He's missed seven games so far, and while the Blue Jackets are being coy with his injury it's believed to be to his lower body. Nutivaara has two goals, seven points and a plus-4 rating through 42 games this season -- not bad for the 22-year-old rookie, and 2015 seventh round pick.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Scratched from lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Out again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Day-to-day with injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Physical effort in Friday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Lights lamp for first time in NHL career Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Big win equals first point of career•