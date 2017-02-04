Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Returning against Devils
Nutivaara (undisclosed) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Devils.
With Nutivaara in the lineup, Dalton Prout has been scratched. It likely won't make much of a fantasy impact, though, considering that the Finnish rookie only has seven points in 42 games.
