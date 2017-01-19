Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Scratched from lineup Thursday
Nutivaara (undisclosed) is a scratch for Thursday night's game against the Senators.
This marks Nutivaara's second game in a row missed due to the mystery ailment and the team has remained relatively quiet on when he might be able to return or even what the injury is. Scott Harrington will likely continue to see ice time in Nutivaara's absence.
