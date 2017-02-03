Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Still not ready to return
Nutivaara (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Penguins, Tom Reed of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Nutivaara made the trip to Pittsburgh for Friday's contest, but evidently is still feeling the effects of the undisclosed ailment that has now cost him eight consecutive games. At this juncture, there's no telling when the Finnish blueliner might be ready to return to the Blue Jackets' lineup.
