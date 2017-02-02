Nutivaara (undisclosed) will make the trip to Pittsburgh for Friday's game against the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

It still isn't clear whether Nutivaara will be available for Friday's contest, but the fact that he's travelling with the team is nonetheless an encouraging indication of the progress he's made in his recovery. The Finnish blueliner's impending return to the lineup will bolster the Blue Jackets' depth at defense, but his meager offensive production -- seven points in 42 games this campaign -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.