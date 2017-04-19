Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Two points in playoff debut
Nutivaara had a playoff debut to remember with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 Game 4 win over the Penguins.
It's safe to expect the rookie to be right back in the lineup for Game 5 after that effort. Nutivaara had just two goals and five assists in 66 regular season appearances and skated only 9:37 in this one, so a repeat performance likely isn't in the cards.
