Nutivaara will undergo hip surgery on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Nutivaara is facing a four month recovery which should have him ready for the start of the 2017-18 campaign. The 22-year-old will want to get back as quickly as possible given he will be competing for a spot on the 23-man roster with the likes of Ryan Murray, Scott Harrington, and Gabriel Carlsson. As a rookie, Nutivaara recorded two goals and five helpers in 66 outings while averaging a mere 13:13 of ice time. Unless the blueliner can secure a more consistent role, fantasy owners may want to consider other options.