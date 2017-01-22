Calvert was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Coach John Tortorella gave no reason for sitting Calvert, but the fact that the winger has zero points and a minus-5 rating over his last 10 games might have had something to do with it. Markus Hannikainen looked good in his place Saturday, scoring his first NHL goal, but Calvert still seems likely to rejoin the lineup in short order.