Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Hearing with NHL on Saturday
Calvert will have a hearing Saturday with the NHL to discuss a possible ban for his cross-check to Tom Kuhnhackl in Friday's Game 2 loss to Pittsburgh, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Calvert was only given a minor penalty after a brutal aggression on Kuhnhackl, but many believe Saturday's meeting will lead to a suspension. The 33-year-old has one goal and 10 hits so far this series, while only averaging 12:14 of ice time so far. Stay tuned to find out the extent of the disciplinary measures given to Calvert.
