Calvert scored his sixth goal of the season, and first since December 27, in Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Senators.

A healthy scratch Saturday, Calvert responded to the benching in style. He's never going to be a dynamic fantasy asset, but he's been an important part of the Blue jackets' success this season in a checking role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola