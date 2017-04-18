Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Suiting up Tuesday
Calvert will make his return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 against Pittsburgh following a one-game suspension for cross-checking.
A double-digit goal scorer in each of the last three seasons, Columbus will be looking for Calvert to provide some secondary scoring as it looks to climb out of a 3-0 series deficit. Making way in the lineup for Calvert will be Scott Hartnell, who failed to record a single statistic in 10:28 of ice time Sunday.
