Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert: Suspended one game
Calvert has been suspended one game for his cross-check to Pittsburgh's Tom Kuhnhackl.
This means Calvert will miss Game 3 of this series between the Penguins and the Blue Jackets. Calvert did score in the series opener, but he only had 15 points in 65 games during the regular season, and he's a fourth-line player. His one-game absence will have a limited fantasy impact.
