Calvert could face supplementary discipline from the league for delivering a nasty cross-check to an unsuspecting Tom Kunhackl in Friday's Game 2 loss to the Penguins, NESN reports.

In the waning seconds of the game, Calvert skated toward Kuhnhackl, broke his stick over the winger's back, and then leveled him to the ice after leaning into him with his shoulder. Calvert was assessed a minor penalty for the ugly play, but various reports indicate that a suspension should be forthcoming.

