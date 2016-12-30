Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Continues recapturing old magic

Foligno scored a power-play goal and handed out two assists in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Jets.

After he struggled to just 37 points last season, it was easy to write off Foligno's shocking 73-point 2014-15 as a fluke. Well, that's not the case, as the 29-year-old is actually scoring even more prolifically this season than he did in that breakout campaign -- he has 31 points in 32 games.